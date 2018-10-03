news

English Premier League side Leicester City and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrated Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho as he turned 22 on Wednesday, October 3.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

The Nigeria international currently plays for the Foxes was born on October 3, 1996, in Imo State.

Iheanacho who scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Huddersfield Town was given the customary celebration by Leicester City on their official Twitter account.

The message said, “22 today Have a fantastic day, @67Kelechi! .”

The NFF were, however, more elaborate in their birthday wishes for the youngster who has eight goals in 21 appearances for the national team.

The message read, “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles forward, @67Kelechi. Enjoy.”

Iheanacho is expected to return to action for Leicester City when they take on Everton at the King Power Stadium before he travels for the international break when the Super Eagles take on Libya in a group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader.