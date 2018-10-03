Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester City, NFF celebrate Super Eagles Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City, NFF celebrate Super Eagles forward at 22

Kelechi Iheanacho was given a customary celebration by the Nigeria Football Federation and his club side Leicester City.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is now 22 (Reuters)

English Premier League side Leicester City and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) celebrated Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho as he turned 22 on Wednesday, October 3.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

The Nigeria international currently plays for the Foxes was born on October 3, 1996, in  Imo State.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho was celebrated by Leicester City (Leicester City)

Iheanacho who scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Huddersfield Town was given the customary celebration by Leicester City on their official Twitter account.

The message said, “22 today    Have a fantastic day, @67Kelechi! .”

 

The NFF were, however, more elaborate in their birthday wishes for the youngster who has eight goals in 21 appearances for the national team.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho has made 21 appearances (Leicester City)

The message read, “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles forward, @67Kelechi. Enjoy.”

 

Iheanacho is expected to return to action for Leicester City when they take on Everton at the King Power Stadium before he travels for the international break when the Super Eagles take on Libya in a group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first Premier League goal of the season
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward makes world worst XI for last season
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, Arsenal
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles forward scores again for Leicester City
Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores winning penalty against Wolves
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles forward scores again for Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker scores as Leicester City beat Arsenal 3-1
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores first goal of the season
Kelechi Iheanacho models new 3rd kit for Premier League side

Football

Enyimba
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba pay for missed penalty as they lose 0-1 to Raja Casablanca in semifinal first leg
Steve Bruce has been sacked as Aston Villa manager
Football Aston Villa sack manager Steve Bruce
Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star says rape is an abominable crime in latest defence
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has thrived under new manager Maurizio Sarri
Football Barkley eyes return to England squad
X
Advertisement