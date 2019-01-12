Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored his second goal of the season as Leicester City lost 1-2 to Southampton in a Premier League encounter played on Saturday, January 12.

Leicester City aimed to bounce back to winning ways against a side struggling with relegation.

However they fell behind through a penalty converted by James Ward Prowse on the 11th minute.

The Saints scored their second just before the half time break through Shane Long.

Ndidi pulled one goal back for Leicester City in the 58th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Ricardo Perriera.

The goal proved to be only a consolation as Southampton held on for the win.

It was Ndidi 's second goal of the season, his first was against West Ham United also at King Power Stadium.

He will hope to lead his side to victory when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 19.