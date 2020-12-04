Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on Thursday, December 3, 2020, made a return to action after being two months out with an injury.

Ndidi had not been in action since he hurt his groin in a league game on Sunday, September 20.

On Thursday night, however, he was on from the start as Leicester City lost 1-0 away in Ukraine against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old midfielder played just 56 minutes before he was taken off for Nampalys Mendy.

The Europa League game is Ndidi’s third appearance so far this season. He missed eight league games and at least four games in the Europa League.

Due to his recent injury, the midfielder has not been available for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the past two international breaks.

For the national team, Ndidi missed the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in October and then the double-header against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.