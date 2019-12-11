Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho whom he says is playing at a high level.

After being on the fringes for most of his time as a Leicester City player, Iheanacho has seen a resurgence in recent games.

He came on to help Leicester City to a win with an assist and a goal against Everton on Sunday, December 2, 2019.

On Sunday, December 14, he was on from the start and contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-1 drubbing of Aston Villa.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scord two and assisted another two in his last two league appearances (Getty Images) Getty Images

Rogers believes the 23-year-old has finally settled into being a Leicester City player and is playing at a high level.

“I thought he was great. He played the role how we wanted him to play. He creates Jamie’s first goal, gets the second one with a good finish,” Rodgers told the Leicester Mercury.

“I just think with Kels now that he’s settling into being a Leicester City player. He’s come in and he was playing second fiddle to Jamie without many appearances.

“Probably before when he’s come into games… When you’re not playing so much, sometimes can you force it. You come and try to force the performance.

“All I said to him was just work hard in training, that’s all you can do. Don’t worry about being picked or not, that’s the manager’s choice.

“But as long as you’re working hard and giving me something to think about, then that’s all you can do. He’s been first class in his training.

Brendan Rodgers says Iheanacho was very good against Aston Villa (Instagram/Leicester City) Instagram

“You saw him in the cup games, he comes in and he scores. He did it at Everton, came on and made a great impact. It’s just a case of him coming in with confidence. I thought he was very good [against Aston Villa], his hold-up play, his link-up with the midfield. He was excellent.

“With any player, if their confidence is low, they don’t play so well. Every single player has confidence. For him, you can see his level is at a nice high level. He just needs to keep working, that’s the key to it.”

Iheanacho has four goals in all competition for Leicester City so far this season.