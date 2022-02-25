Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16

Leicester City booked their place in the last-16 of UEFA's newest competition with a 7-2 aggregate win over Danish side Randers FC.

Nigerian forwards Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor will also be in action as his Slavia Prague side face LASK while Basel will lock horns with French side Marseille.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are one of the competition's favourites but they will have to prove that tag against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

In other last-16 fixtures, Gent play PAOK with Copenhagen facing PSV while Feyenoord and Partizan Belgrade trade tackles.

Full UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 fixtures

LASK vs Slavia Prague

Gent vs PAOK

Copenhagen Vs PSV

Rennes vs Leicester City

AS Roma vs Vitesse

AZ Alkmaar vs Bodø/Glimt

Feyenoord vs Partizan

Basel vs Marseille