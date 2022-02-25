UECL

Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16

Damola Ogungbe
Leicester City's only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe next season is through the UEFA Europa Conference League

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been key to Leicester City's progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League (IMAGO/PA Images)
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been key to Leicester City's progress in the UEFA Europa Conference League (IMAGO/PA Images)

The Leicester City trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman have been drawn against Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Round-of-16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League competition.

Leicester City booked their place in the last-16 of UEFA's newest competition with a 7-2 aggregate win over Danish side Randers FC.

Lookman and Ndidi were at their very best for Leicester City against Randers
Lookman and Ndidi were at their very best for Leicester City against Randers

Nigerian forwards Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor will also be in action as his Slavia Prague side face LASK while Basel will lock horns with French side Marseille.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are one of the competition's favourites but they will have to prove that tag against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

In other last-16 fixtures, Gent play PAOK with Copenhagen facing PSV while Feyenoord and Partizan Belgrade trade tackles.

LASK vs Slavia Prague

Gent vs PAOK

Copenhagen Vs PSV

Rennes vs Leicester City

AS Roma vs Vitesse

AZ Alkmaar vs Bodø/Glimt

Feyenoord vs Partizan

Basel vs Marseille

The UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 fixtures will be a two-legged, home-and-away tie with the first legs to be played on Thursday, March 10 with the second leg on Thursday, March 17.

