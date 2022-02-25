The Leicester City trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman have been drawn against Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Round-of-16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League competition.
Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16
Leicester City's only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe next season is through the UEFA Europa Conference League
Leicester City booked their place in the last-16 of UEFA's newest competition with a 7-2 aggregate win over Danish side Randers FC.
Nigerian forwards Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor will also be in action as his Slavia Prague side face LASK while Basel will lock horns with French side Marseille.
Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are one of the competition's favourites but they will have to prove that tag against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
In other last-16 fixtures, Gent play PAOK with Copenhagen facing PSV while Feyenoord and Partizan Belgrade trade tackles.
Full UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 fixtures
LASK vs Slavia Prague
Gent vs PAOK
Copenhagen Vs PSV
Rennes vs Leicester City
AS Roma vs Vitesse
AZ Alkmaar vs Bodø/Glimt
Feyenoord vs Partizan
Basel vs Marseille
The UEFA Europa Conference League Round-of-16 fixtures will be a two-legged, home-and-away tie with the first legs to be played on Thursday, March 10 with the second leg on Thursday, March 17.
More from category
-
Russian President Putin's favorite team Zenit St. Petersburg dumped out of the Europa League
-
Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16
-
Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round of 16 fixtures