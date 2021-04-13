According to a report, Premier League side Leicester City are eyeing a move for forward Ademola Lookman in the summer.

Lookman now plays for Fulham on loan from German side RB Leipzig. He has four goals for relegation-threatened Fulham this season.

Should Fulham get relegated this season, they won’t be able to make a permanent move for the forward, and that’s where Leicester City are looking to come in.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Leicester City are looking to offer the forward another chance to remain in the Premier League.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been an admirer of the forward and tried unsuccessfully to get him when he was at Celtic.

The 23-year-old is also close to switching his allegiance to Nigeria after playing for England at the youth level.

He, alongside Ovie Ejaria, are awaiting FIFA Clearance to be eligible to play for the Super Eagles.