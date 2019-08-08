Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho knows his place in the club.

Iheanacho has been underwhelming at Leicester City since he arrived from Manchester City in 2019.

The 22-year-old was only able to manage eight goals in 28 appearances in his first season and even worse in the second with just two goals in 35 games.

Time seems to be running out for the forward at Leicester City and with the arrival of Ayoze Perez, the Nigeria international is falling further behind the pecking order.

It was expected that the forward would leave Leicester City this summer but he is yet to be sold with deadline day approaching.

Rodgers says he has spoken to Iheanacho and that the Nigerian knows where he stands at the club.

AFP

“I’ve spoken to all the players. Everyone knows exactly where they stand in relation to the team and how they’ll feature,” the Leicester City manager said when he was asked on whether the likes of Iheanacho, Andy King and Adrien Silva could be moved on before the close of the transfer window.

“Our focus is very much now on the squad for the game next week.

“It’s been a fantastic pre-season. The players have worked ever so hard. I take my hat off to them, we’ve really pushed them to the limit in aspects of their fitness and tactical ideas but over the course of pre- season they’ve got their rewards and we’ve played a very good team and finished off with a very good win.

“It sets us up really perfectly.

“There’s a game behind closed doors which will get some of the other players up to speed, but then next week is going to be really exciting, getting ready for next Sunday.”

After 10 months without a goal, Iheanacho has scored three for Leicester City in pre-season games and it is not known yet if that would increase his chances in the team.