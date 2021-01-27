Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has dispelled reports that Kelechi Iheanacho is looking to leave the club as he insists the Nigerian forward is valuable to his team.

It has been speculated that Iheanacho is frustrated with his lack of game time at Leicester City and is looking for a way out the club.

The Nigeria international has seen just two starts in the Premier League to buttress that point although Rodgers feels different.

The manager said he's pleased with how Iheanacho has played the role he has been given and called him a valuable player.

"The role he has been in, he's done very well in. It's difficult for any striker when you play with one upfront, you need guys who are going to be loyal," the Northern-Irish manager is quoted to say by the Leicester Mercury.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored three times in the Europa League (CameraSport via Getty Images) Getty Images

"He played very well with Jamie. He has made a great impact coming into games. It's difficult because they get the confidence from scoring goals.

"He doesn't play as much as a striker needs to get that rhythm. But he contributes. He brings great energy to the game.

"He's still a very valuable player for us and will be important for us in the second half of the season."

Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has impressed in the Europa League where he has three goals in six games.