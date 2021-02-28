After their shocking Europa League exit, Leicester City welcomed Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

With two Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, in their starting XI, the Foxes sought a win against Arsenal to strengthen their top-four push, but the cheer they wanted after that heartbreak in midweek did not come.

Instead, they fell to their sixth home league defeat of the season with a 3-1 scoreline.

But how did Ndidi and Iheanacho fare in the game?

Ndidi didn't have a bad game. He did his job well, mopping up balls in front of Leicester City's defence and dropping deep to take care of set pieces and crosses.

His best part of the game came in the early minutes as Leicester City took the lead in the sixth minute.

Arsenal got in control of the game immediately after that goal which got Ndidi even more into the game.

He was tackling and making interceptions to protect his side, but in the 12th minute, he also conceded a penalty.

The Nigerian and teammate Youri Tielemans simultaneously tackled Nicolas Pépé, and the Arsenal man seemed to have been felled in the box.

The referee pointed to the spot, and from the first look, it seemed that Tielemans had clipped Pépé, but the VAR adjudged that it was Ndidi that fouled the Arsenal man, but fortunately, for him, it was outside the area, so a freekick was given instead.

Lucky to have escaped that one, Ndidi made another costly error just before the break that hurt Leicester City.

He made the wrong decision of stretching his hands in the box while defending against Pepe, who shot at goal. The ball touched Ndidi's hands, and the referee, with the help of the VAR pointed to the spot.

Wilfried Ndidi handled the ball in the box and conceded a penalty for Leicester City (PA) PA

Alexandre Lacazette scored from the spot to give Arsenal the lead.

Arsenal had equalised in the 39th minute from a freekick, and Ndidi didn't react quickly enough as David Luiz headed past the Leicester City goalkeeper.

It wasn't entirely Ndidi's fault. Luiz had escaped a marker, and Ndidi was only running out from his position to clear the ball before the Arsenal defender scored.

Ndidi did many rights in the game against Arsenal, but his moment of madness cost Leicester City in this tie.

Iheanacho drops stinker

With a slew of injuries on the Leicester City side, Iheanacho got just his fifth league start of the season, but he didn't do much to convince Brendan Rodgers to give him more in the future.

With Leicester City conceding possession, the Iheanacho didn't get much to work with. He played up front alongside Jamie Vardy in a 4-4-2 setup.

He got in some good positions in the first half and attempted some passes to tee up Vardy upfront. His attempts weren't all that successful but the idea of it was applauded.

He got two shots on target in that first half that didn't trouble Arsenal goalkeeper.

In the second half, Iheanacho, however, drifted entirely out of the game. His touches were poor; he didn't generate enough intensity to push Leicester City forward and even missed a fine chance late in the game to pull a goal back.

It was just before fulltime, and the ball from a set-piece fell to him in the Arsenal area. He got his first touch right, but with only the goalkeeper to beat, the Nigerian blazed over the bar, much to his manager's disappointment.