Super Eagles teammates turned foes on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, as Leicester City with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho hosted Everton who had Alex Iwobi.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors who had Iwobi in top form again.

The 24-year-old continued his resurgence with another impressive performance in a Premier League game.

Iwobi was on from the start and played from the right side of Everton’s attack. He was brilliant in that role with his intelligent use of the ball.

He assisted Everton’s first goal, although it was a simple pass to Richarlision who did all the work with his shot from outside the area that beat Kasper Schmeichel.

He was industrious all night and caused a lot of problems for the Leicester City defence with his flair, directness and energy. James Justin, the right-back for Leicester City, had problems getting close to Iwobi all evening.

Iwobi played for 90 minutes before he was taken off for a defender as Everton defended their lead.

In his 90 minutes played, he got one assist, 73% pass accuracy, 100% dribble success (four) created three chances created and put in two accurate crosses.

His boss Carlo Ancelotti was impressed; "It’s his [Iwobi's] best moment since I arrived [at Everton]. He is showing confidence, is really good in one-versus-one situations and is working hard," the Italian boss said.

Ndidi in defence

With Leicester City still battling with injuries in defence, Ndidi was pulled back into the backline, and he did okay. He was composed and displayed good awareness in several situations.

He wasn’t troubled at all and had no fault in both goals his side conceded. He, however, got Leicester City in trouble at times with his awful passing.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 73rd minute with Leicester City two goals down already and although he played some nice passes in and around the box, he had no significant impact.

It was in this fixture last season that he kicked his resurgence, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has to trust him more for him to have that kind of impact again.