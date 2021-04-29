Leicester boss Rodgers rules out Spurs move

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager, 48, had been touted as a leading candidate to join Spurs after they sacked Jose Mourinho last week.

Leicester are third in the Premier League -- on track to qualify for next season's Champions League -- while Spurs are five points off the top four after a disappointing season.

"Tottenham is a great club, one of the biggest clubs in Britain, but for me I'm just in a really, really happy place in my life," Rodgers said, according to media reports.

"I have a huge respect here for the players, the board and I really feel that I want to continue my work here.

"I'm very, very happy here and I'm happy because I've got a set of players that give me their heart and soul every single day and also I can see a future here in terms of the development of the squad."

The Northern Irishman, who joined Leicester in 2019, said he had a strong relationship with the board at the King Power Stadium.

"I think over the last couple of years what we've been able to do is build an infrastructure around behaviour and creating a mindset in order to win," he said.

"That's not easy and it's taken us a couple of years but you see now the mentality around developing that will and desire to win.

"And now for the next period of years let's see if we can roll that out now that we've created that mentality."