What did Brendan Rodgers say after Iheanacho dazzled, Lookman forced an own goal?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Lookman forced an own goal for Leicester's equalizer, and Iheanacho almost sealed the win for the Foxes.

Ademola Lookman forced Roma's Gianluca Mancini to score an own goal as Leicester City drew with AS Roma at the King Power Stadium
Following a 1-1 draw with AS Roma in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg, Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Leicester will go to Rome with no fear.

The former Liverpool manager watched on Thursday, as Ademola Lookman forced Roma's Gianluca Mancini to tap into his net for an own-goal and a Leicester equalizer after Lorenzo Pellegrini had opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

According to DailyMail, Rodgers after the game stated categorically that the Foxes can reach the inaugural Europa Conference League final.

Rodgers: "We have no fear, we can go to Rome and play to that level. We have a fantastic chance to get to the final.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers
We kept playing our football and the very least we deserved was 1-1. We can go with great confidence to Rome next week."

Rodgers: "I was so pleased with the performance. If you look at the squad and youthfulness of the team, to play at that level I was so pleased.

"We gave away a sloppy goal, we should defend the throw in better, but I was so pleased with the team, the technical quality and how we imposed our style.

Kelechi Iheanacho almost sealed the win for Leicester City, but Rui Patricio pull off a magnificent save to deny him
"I thought we played ever so well, really dominated the game, very pleased with the performance. You come into the semi-final and you want to start well, you want to bring your intensity and tempo into the game and the players, the only thing that was missing was the quality in the final third.

"It was a shame we couldn't score more goals but it was a great response to going behind. We know we can travel and get the job done and we are really looking forward to that next week."

