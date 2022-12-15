ADVERTISEMENT

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With the ex-Barcelona defender struggling to find his feet in England, Leeds could look to Torino's Aina to take his place

Torino's Ola Aina is a target for Leeds to replace Junior Firpo
Torino's Ola Aina is a target for Leeds to replace Junior Firpo

Nigerian wingback Ola Aina is a top target for many clubs, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, and one of his major suitors is Leeds United, who are looking for a permanent improvement for their left-back/left wingback position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Currently, Leeds are managing centre-back Pascal Struijk as a left-back, despite having paid Barcelona £13.5m in the summer of 2021 for Junior Firpo

A string of injuries and poor form have seen Firpo relegated to the bench despite being the only natural left-back at the club, and to most fans and pundits, it is clear that he has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Aina, on the other hand, has Premier League experience, having played for Fulham on loan from Torino in the 2020/21 season.

Despite Fulham's relegation that season, Aina was impressive, even winning the Premier League goal of the month award in November 2020.

His performances give Leeds the impression that he could finally be a permanent solution to their left-back problems, and a possible free transfer would also sweeten the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Obafemi, the latest graduate.

    Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

  • Torino's Ola Aina is a target for Leeds to replace Junior Firpo

    Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

  • Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

    Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Recommended articles

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches Scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches N10,000 scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

FIFA confirm release of the 2022 World Cup Official Soundtrack

QATAR 2022: Davido, Nicki Minaj, others confirmed as FIFA announce launch of World Cup 2022™ first-ever Official Soundtrack