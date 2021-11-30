RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The headquarters of the Premier League in London

The headquarters of the Premier League in London Creator: Isabel Infantes
The headquarters of the Premier League in London Creator: Isabel Infantes

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said proposals for greater wealth distribution in English football would only reward "incompetence" as he compared a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine.

Recommended articles

The transfer levy and an independent regulator were just two of 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance which was published last week.

Kinnear said he supported many of the recommendations, but that those two "are as flawed as they are radical".

Writing in his programme notes ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Kinnear said: "Enforcing upon football a philosophy akin to Maoist collective agriculturalism (which students of 'The Great Leap Forward' will know culminated in the greatest famine in history) will not make the English game fairer, it will kill the competition which is its very lifeblood."

Misguided economic policies during the Great Leap Forward contributed to mass famine which caused tens of millions of deaths in China.

Leeds returned to the top-flight in 2020 after a 16-year absence that began with a financial meltdown in 2004.

Kinnear said any extra funds that flowed down the pyramid from the Premier League would simply go back out in player wages and transfer fees.

"Redistribution of wealth will simply favour the lowest common denominator. Clubs who excel in recruitment, player development or commercial enterprise will be punished, while less capable ownership will be rewarded for incompetence," he added.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week the organisation is open to an independent regulator, but labelled some recommendations "too radical".

Masters dismissed the English Football League's request to be given 25 percent of all pooled broadcast revenue.

"That would be a disaster. Value has to be retained where it is generated otherwise that value can't be generated," he said.

"Premier League clubs have to be able to attract the best players, talent and managers and create that incredible competitiveness."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season

Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

Dele Alli was below par when he started against Slovenian side NS Mura