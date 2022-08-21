'Leeds beat Chelsea today'- Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's result against Newcastle

Joba Ogunwale
The champions dropped points for the first time in the new Premier League season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his side's reaction after they came back from two goals down to salvage a point against Newcastle.

Man City were starring at their first defeat of the season after Newcastle went 3-1 up in their Premier League clash at St. James' Park.

The defending champions were the clear favourites going into the clash, and they lived up to the billing as Ilkay Gundogan put them ahead five minutes into the game.

However, Newcastle stormed back to turn the game around. The Magpies drew level through Miguel Almiron before Callum Wilson put them 2-1 ahead with a fine finish in the 39th minute.

Kieran Trippier extended the home side's lead with a sumptuous free-kick in the 54th minute to put Eddie Howe's men in dreamland.

However, City responded with a comeback of their own as goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva salvaged a point for the Champions.

The result means City dropped their first points of the season, but Guardiola is not worried and instead praised the reaction of his side for coming back to salvage a point.

The former Barcelona manager said the result showed how difficult it is to win a game in the Premier League, adding that Chelsea's loss to Leeds is another proof.

"We could not have won today, Guardiola said after the game. Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure.

"Leeds beat Chelsea today. The Premier League is so difficult for everyone. It shows how amazing we've done for five years and how difficult it will be.

"To see the team fight to the end is enough," he added.

Guardiola's Manchester City came back from 3-1 to salvage a point against Newcastle
Guardiola also added that the game was a good advert for Premier League football while praising the work of Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle.

"Proper football game," he continued. We started really well. We lost some duels, and they could run. Once the game was open, they were better for 20 minutes.

"The team showed who we are. Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous.

"We should take more time in the final third," he added.

The result sees City drop to second on the table after three games, two points behind Arsenal.

'Leeds beat Chelsea today'- Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's result against Newcastle



