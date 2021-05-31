Led by a pastor, Nigerians celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win in churches
A pastor in Imo State led the celebration from the pulpit.
On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final played in Porto to win their second Champions League title.
The club enjoys huge followership in Nigeria, and churches in the country saw several fans come out in celebration the following day.
The celebration started from the pulpit with Pastor Ifeanyi Uwakwe, the head pastor of Truelight Glory House Ministries, Owerri, Imo State.
Dressed in a blue shirt, Pastor Uwakwe used a Chelsea flag to wrap himself in photos shared on his Facebook page.
Chelsea fans are seen filing out during thanksgiving to celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League title in several videos on social media.
