LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Basketball and music superstars LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan
LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

AC Milan have recently been purchased by new ownership by the name of Gerry Cardinale, backed by a long list of investors and financial partners.

Recommended articles

There are some interesting names on the list of the new Rossoneri investors as reported by the Financial Times but the most eye-catching ones are LeBron James and Drake.

The report reveals how AC Milan's change of ownership began in May 2022 for a few around €1.2 billion and is now set to be completed with American basketball legend LeBron James and Canadian music superstar Drake among the investors.

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2 billion acquisition.

LeBron James and Drake are set to be part owners of AC Milan
LeBron James and Drake are set to be part owners of AC Milan Bleacher Report

The baseball team is owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, a Los Angeles-based fund that counts LeBron James and Drake among its investors.

LeBron James already has a long association with Cardinale, considering that RedBird is a shareholder in SpringHill (associated with LeBron) and Fenway Sports Group, which controls Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

LeBron James is known for investing in sports and is a part owner of Liverpool
LeBron James is known for investing in sports and is a part owner of Liverpool Jae C. Hong/AP

RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said.

The completion of the official takeover will see the Italian champions come under new ownership as LeBron James adds another sports team to his investment portfolio

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

Everton denied first win by Leeds United despite Iwobi, Anthony Gordon masterclass

Everton denied first win by Leeds United despite Iwobi, Anthony Gordon masterclass

Frank Onyeka helps Brentford snatch dying-minute draw against Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace

Frank Onyeka helps Brentford snatch dying-minute draw against Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Dybala show sees Mourinho's Roma rout Monza to maintain unbeaten run, go top

Dybala show sees Mourinho's Roma rout Monza to maintain unbeaten run, go top

'Mendy's hands are gone' - Reactions to Tuchel as Chelsea suffer defeat to Southampton

'Mendy's hands are gone' - Reactions to Tuchel as Chelsea suffer defeat to Southampton

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe