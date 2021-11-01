RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September

Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September Creator: Vincenzo PINTO
Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September Creator: Vincenzo PINTO

Lazio fans have been banned from attending this week's Europa League match at Marseille, although the French government's order produced an angry response from the Italian club on Monday.

Recommended articles

The decree issued Sunday forbids supporters of the Serie A side from travelling to Marseille for Thursday's fixture at the Velodrome in the French south coast port city.

The ban mirrors one put in place by the Italian authorities preventing  Marseille's fans from attending the first leg in Rome on October 21.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin justified the ban because of repeated "violent behaviour" of Lazio supporters and their frequent use of fascist chants and Nazi salutes.

The Serie A club called for an explanation from "the French authorities".

"Lazio cannot accept a gratuitous insult against all its supporters and against the club itself which has always campaigned against violent behaviour and all forms of discrimination in and outside stadiums," the club said in a statement.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

The case of Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

The case of Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Bale set for 100th Wales cap after injury recovery

Bale set for 100th Wales cap after injury recovery

Stanley Dimgba should be selected for Super Eagles' World Cup Qualification games

Stanley Dimgba should be selected for Super Eagles' World Cup Qualification games

UCL: Jorginho dropping to the bench against Malmo could give Chelsea an opportunity

UCL: Jorginho dropping to the bench against Malmo could give Chelsea an opportunity

The Messiah Super Eagles' Midfield Need

The Messiah Super Eagles' Midfield Need

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

Trending

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)

Why Super Eagles need Victor Moses ahead of the 2021 AFCON

Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)