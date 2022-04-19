Lautaro Martinez helps Inter secure 'easy' win in Milan Derby to book place in finals

Inter Milan recorded a 3-0 victory over derby rivals AC Milan on Tuesday night, April 19 in the semi-finals of the Copa Italia.
Lautaro Martinez scored a brace to help Inter secure a massive win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday night to book their place at the finals of the Copa Italia
Having played out a 0-0 draw in the first-leg, both sides were hoping to oust the other in the Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday.
Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead very early in the game scoring a superb golazo after latching on to a low cross from Matteo Darmian in the 4th minute.
The prolific Argentine then stretched Inter's lead in the 40 th minute to give Inter a comfortable 2-0 lead going into the break.
The second-half resumed in a fiercely contested encounter that saw AC Milan begin to spring up a couple of chances to test Inter's defense.
AC Milan thought they had pulled one back through a strike from midfielder Ismael Bennacer in the 66th minute, but VAR adjudged the Algerian to have been offside.
Despite Milan's efforts to get back in the game, it was Inter Milan who kept on racking in the goals as 79th minute substitute Robin Gosens, stretched Inter's lead just three minutes after coming on.
Milan continued to press in the latter stages of the game but still couldn't find a response to any of Inter's goals.
The result for Inter now means the Serie A champions will face either of Juventus or Fiorentina - who play their second-leg tie on Wednesday April 19, in the finals of the Copa Italia.
