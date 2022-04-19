COPA ITALIA

Lautaro Martinez helps Inter secure 'easy' win in Milan Derby to book place in finals

David Ben
Lautaro Martinez scored a brace to help Inter secure a massive win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday night to book their place at the finals of the Copa Italia

Inter cruised to a 3-0 win over Derby rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Copa Italia on Tuesday night
Inter Milan recorded a 3-0 victory over derby rivals AC Milan on Tuesday night, April 19 in the semi-finals of the Copa Italia.

Having played out a 0-0 draw in the first-leg, both sides were hoping to oust the other in the Derby della Madonnina on Tuesday.

Inter cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Copa Italia on Tuesday night Imago

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead very early in the game scoring a superb golazo after latching on to a low cross from Matteo Darmian in the 4th minute.

The prolific Argentine then stretched Inter's lead in the 40 th minute to give Inter a comfortable 2-0 lead going into the break.

Lautaro Martinez scored a brace for Inter against Milan in the semi-finals of the Copa Italia on Tuesday Imago

The second-half resumed in a fiercely contested encounter that saw AC Milan begin to spring up a couple of chances to test Inter's defense.

AC Milan thought they had pulled one back through a strike from midfielder Ismael Bennacer in the 66th minute, but VAR adjudged the Algerian to have been offside.

AC Milan simply had no answer for Inter on Tuesday night Imago

Despite Milan's efforts to get back in the game, it was Inter Milan who kept on racking in the goals as 79th minute substitute Robin Gosens, stretched Inter's lead just three minutes after coming on.

Robin Gosens scored Inter's third goals of the night against Milan Imago

Milan continued to press in the latter stages of the game but still couldn't find a response to any of Inter's goals.

The result for Inter now means the Serie A champions will face either of Juventus or Fiorentina - who play their second-leg tie on Wednesday April 19, in the finals of the Copa Italia.

