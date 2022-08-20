SERIE A

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan

Tosin Abayomi
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lukaku fails to score against Spezia, Martinez not worried about Chelsea man

Inter Milan recorded a 3-0 victory against Spezia in a Serie A fixture played on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Inter Milan made it two wins from two games as they started their season with a 2-1 away victory against Lecce last weekend.

Inter Milan took a 1-0 lead to the halftime break as Lautaro Martinez converted a ball through to him by Romelu Lukaku.

Second-half strikes from Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa gave Inter Milan a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Inter Milan now starts the season with six points as they aim to reclaim the Scudetto from city rivals AC Milan.

Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan from Premier League giants Chelsea.

After a goal in his first game, Lukaku failed to find the back of the net against Spezia and was substituted for Edin Dzeko in the 68th minute.

Lukaku and Martinez had a devastating attacking partnership two years ago. The Argentine believes Lukaku can regain his scoring form at Inter Milan.

Speaking about the game, Martinez said, "A wonderful emotion, we faced a compact team, which press well.

"We did an excellent job, we have to continue, we have 6 points, but we have a long way to go."

On Lukaku, Martinez added, "It seems like yesterday. I am happy that Lukaku is back to fight with us. This year we will fight against everyone, he is happy, we are happy.

“We talked a lot, even until the last moment when he left. I am happy that he is back, it will be useful. a lot to this team to grow. It will help us."

