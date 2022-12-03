QATAR 2022

Lautaro compared to Higuain as Messi inspires Argentina to quarterfinal against the Netherlands

Tosin Abayomi
'Send him back home' - Fans are angry that Lautaro Martinez wants to deny Messi the World Cup with Argentina as Higuain did in 2014

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Argentina recorded a 2-1 against Australia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Argentina went ahead in the 35th minute when Lionel Messi converted a pullback by Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez pressed well and capitalized on a mistake to score Argentina's second in the 57th minute.

Enzo Fernandez deflected the ball into his own net in the 77th minute to give Australia a lifeline late in the game.

Australia tried to get a late equalizer but Argentina held on for the win and celebrated with their fans.

Lionel Messi with his man of the match award against Australia.

Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to go with Manchester City Julian Alvarez in the last two games.

Alvarez has backed the managers' decision with a goal in the final group game against Poland and another in the round of 16 against Australia.

In the 71st minute, Scaloni decided to bring in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in place of Alvarez.

Martinez with fresh legs was able to get into good goalscoring positions and was set up well by Messi on several occasions only to miss them.

The misses by Lautaro dominated social media as fans criticized his choice of finishing and decision making on several occasions.

Martinez was compared to former Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. Messi was the key to the Argentina team that advanced to the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 Copa America.

Lautaro Martinez wasted several chances as Argentina beat Australia

Higuain was the star striker for Argentina at those tournaments and in the final was guilty of missing chances that cost Argentina the titles.

Lautaro's misses were compared to Higuain's as they rose to the top of the trends with negative reactions. The fans now believe that Scaloni was justified in his decision to go with Alvarez to start games.

Argentina now faces the Netherlands in the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022.

