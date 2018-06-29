news

Lateef Oladokun Omidiji is a name to watch out for in the coming years as he possesses the talent to be the next big star for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Since the days of the legendary Rashidi Yekini, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have struggled to replace the goal poacher who was very skilled in the art of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Nigeria has produced many good strikers since Yekinileft the national team, Julius Aghahowa, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and Obafemi Martins have all proven their worth and are among the top scorers for the national team a feat Lateef Omidiji hopes to emulate in the nearest future.

Who is Lateef Omidiji

Lateef Omidiji was born in the United States of America on September 14, 2003, and even though he had the opportunity to play for his country of birth, his dream and desire is to wear the green and white of Nigeria like his elder sister Sophia Omidiji.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, Lateef revealed that it was until when he played in Keele Cup he decided to be a professional footballer.

He said, "I've been playing organized football since I was 5 years old in Las Vegas but didn't think of playing professionally until I played at the Keele Cup in England when I was 10 and was approached by some of the top clubs there to join their academy. "

Lateef Omidiji on why he chose to play for Nigeria

Born and raised in the U.S, Lateef is proud to have a dual nationality but revealed that the reason he chose Nigeria was down to his personal affection for the country and also the effort form the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) which finally convinced him.

He said, "My father was born and raised in Lagos, I've been coming to Lagos every summer since I was a kid and I love Nigeria. I was born and raised in the States, my mom is American and I'm proud to be American as well."

"I represented u.s at U14s and have interest from us soccer, but I also have interest from my Nigeria. The folks at the NFF have done a lot to show that they are committed to youth football and created a new structure for the future of Nigerian football so I definitely owe it to myself to play for Nigeria. "

Lateef is still very young and finding himself as a professional footballer but can play on either wing in the forward position and also centrally.

Role models for Lateef Omidiji

He is a huge fan of Ronaldo Nazario and is fashioning his game similar to football greats such as Diego Costa and Luis Suarez, a combination of power and technique.

His Nigerian idols are the legendary Nwankwo Kanu and Super Eagles vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi whom he revealed encourages him to continue being hardworking as he aims to be the next superstar.

"Ogenyi Onazi - one of our best midfielders and an all around great person who has been encouraging to me and I hope one day I can encourage a young player the way he encourages me. Another person I admire is Kanu- not just for what he's accomplished on the pitch but because he constantly encourages me- for that I'm grateful."

Lateef has his sights on the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Even though he is just 14, Lateef has high hopes of debuting for the Super Eagles not too far in the future and has set his eyes on a possible addition for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will hold in Qatar.

He said, "There is always a possibility, I'll be 19- by the grace of God would have a couple of years in as a first team player somewhere. That's definitely something I'll shoot for. A long way from here to there though and many rivers till then but yes life is filled with endless possibilities if you work hard, pray and dream."

Humility and hardwork are Lateef's principles as he hopes to be one of the best players in the world in the coming years.

"I'm a big dreamer so, in the next 5 years, I want to be on everyone's top 5 list. Want to be one of the best players in the world.

"The dream is to have established myself here in Europe, play in the UCL and won trophies for both club and country...those are the goals and targets and by God's grace I'll accomplish my goals," Lateef says

Keen to adhere to his Nigerian roots, Lateef's favourite local dish is amala and ewedu.

Lateef is part of players called up to the U-15 national team by Coach Danladi Nasidi as they prepare for the 2018 African Youth Games which will hold Algiers, from Tuesday, July 17th till Friday, July 27th July 2018.