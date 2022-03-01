Late show from super-subs Maddison and Vardy gives Leicester first win in 6 matches

Second-half substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were the heroes after coming off the bench to put on a late show for the Foxes.

Nick Pope proved difficult to beat and kept the Clarets in the game for 81 minutes before Leicester found a breakthrough in the 82nd minute.

A long ball from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel finds Vardy after a Jay Rodriguez clearance, the veteran striker tees up Maddison, who drives forward before letting fly a sublime 22-yard effort past Pope to open the scoring.

Vardy doubled the advantage eight minutes later with a deft header off a Harvey Barnes cross to seal the victory.

The victory ends a run of six Premier League matches without a win for the Foxes, who had Super Eagles Wilfred Ndidi from start to finish.

Ndidi's compatriots at the club, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho were part of the matchday squad but only Lookman, a second-half substitute, tasted action with Ndidi.