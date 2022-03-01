PREMIER LEAGUE

Late show from super-subs Maddison and Vardy gives Leicester first win in 6 matches

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were the heroes for the Foxes at Turf Moor.

Vardy and Maddison
Vardy and Maddison

Leicester City claimed a first win in the Premier League since January 19 after a comfortable 0-2 win over Burnley on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

Second-half substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were the heroes after coming off the bench to put on a late show for the Foxes.

Nick Pope proved difficult to beat and kept the Clarets in the game for 81 minutes before Leicester found a breakthrough in the 82nd minute.

A long ball from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel finds Vardy after a Jay Rodriguez clearance, the veteran striker tees up Maddison, who drives forward before letting fly a sublime 22-yard effort past Pope to open the scoring.

Vardy doubled the advantage eight minutes later with a deft header off a Harvey Barnes cross to seal the victory.

The victory ends a run of six Premier League matches without a win for the Foxes, who had Super Eagles Wilfred Ndidi from start to finish.

Ndidi's compatriots at the club, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho were part of the matchday squad but only Lookman, a second-half substitute, tasted action with Ndidi.

Leicester are now 12th on the table with 30 points, while Burnley are 17th.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Fans showed support to Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko, who captained Manchester City against Peterborough Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

  • The fans made an effort in the stands despite the poor spectacle on the pitch Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

    Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

  • Leicester striker Jamie Vardy Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Recommended articles

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Tragic: Two Ukrainian footballers among the casualties in ongoing conflict

Tragic: Two Ukrainian footballers among the casualties in ongoing conflict

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Toothless Milan rivals share spoils in Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

Toothless Milan rivals share spoils in Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

'Found his Level' - Savage reactions following Jack Grealish's goal in City's FA Cup win

'Found his Level' - Savage reactions following Jack Grealish's goal in City's FA Cup win

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho