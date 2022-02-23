UCL

A late header from super-sub Yaremchuk earns Benfica a draw in 4-goal thriller against Ajax

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Benfica, Ajax clash lived up to its pre-match hype after a four-goal thriller in Lisbon.

Roman Yaremchuk heads home the equaliser for Benfica.
Roman Yaremchuk netted a late header for Benfica to deny Ajax Amsterdam a win during an entertaining Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday night.

Ajax led twice and twice Benfica equalised to ensure both teams head into the second leg in Holland with all to play for following a 2-2 draw.

After winning all their matches in the group stages, it looked like business as usual for the Dutch side when Dusan Tadic opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a calm finish.

But an own goal from Sebastien Haller saw Benfica equalise six minutes later.

Haller atoned for his earlier mistake from he restored Ajax's lead, becoming just the seventh player to score in seven straight matches and the fastest in Champions League history to score 11 goals, taking just 7 matches to achieve the feat.

However, with just 18 minutes left to play, a late header from substitute Yaremchuk ensured a share of the spoils.

Benfica started the brightest and were the first to register an attempt when Vertonghen headed straight at goalkeeper in 3rd minute.

But Ajax broke the deadlock 15 minutes later when Tadic expertly finished Mazraoui's cross after Grimaldo was dispossessed to put the Dutch side ahead.

A chance for Benfica to equalise in the 24th minute but Ajax goalkeeper Pasveer denied Rafa Silva with a one-handed save for a corner.

Benfica will score from the resultant corner courtesy of Sebastien Haller's own goal.

Former Ajax star Vertonghen drilled a wonderful low cross after Ajax failed to deal with the corner, and the ball came off the Indomitable Lions striker and into an empty net for the equaliser.

Four minutes later, Cameroon forward was at the right place and time to make amends as he finally tucked home his 11th of the season to restore Ajax lead heading into the break.

Alvarez rattled the Benfica post in the 44th minute, with Haller once again at the right place and time but this time he fails to direct the rebound into the net as he flicked the ball agonisingly wide.

An excellent and entertaining opening 45 minutes ended with the visitors deservedly in front at the break against Benfica who have been lively but find themselves behind at halftime.

The match turned out to be a game of two halves as Benfica were the better side of the second half which was as entertaining.

It was end to end stuff but we were made to wait until the last 18 minutes of the game for the next goal and it arrived courtesy of the home side.

A penalty appeal by Ajax was swiftly waved aside by the centre referee and Benfica capitalised to launch a counter-attack with Ajax players out of position.

Goncalo Ramos let fly from range a fierce shot that stung the hands of Ajax goalkeeper Pasveer, who failed to direct his one-handed save this time to the side.

It fell kindly to substitute Yaremchuk and the forward made no mistakes to head home from close range ten minutes after coming on.

There will be no more goals despite both teams piling on the pressure late on with tempers flaring.

Ajax miss the chance to make history with the result, they could have become the first Dutch side to win their first seven matches in the competition.

For Benfica, they will go into the second leg full of confidence after their performance tonight under Interim boss Nelson Verissimo.

