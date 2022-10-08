Lampard shares important advice with Iwobi ahead of Manchester United clash

The Nigeria international has been in imperious form this season, providing three assists in four of Everton’s last league games, and aiding them to back-to-back victories after a poor start.

Iwobi's work rate saw him nominated alongside seven others for the Premier League player of the month for September but lost out to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Despite all of his brilliance, the 26-year-old is yet to bag himself a goal this season after eight Premier League matches.

Everton

Iwobi can get better

Speaking ahead of their crunch clash with Manchester United, Lampard who has been impressed with the Nigerian midfielder's performances added that he might need to work on his activity in the opponent's defence area.

“Since I’ve been here he hasn’t changed. He has been a fantastic player for me in whatever position I played him in last year,” Lampard said as per Blue Mersey.

“In the summer I gave pause for thought and how we construct the team as you move forward, and I wanted to move Alex into a more central position regularly — to finish the season he was a wingback at times — because I just felt it would really suit his attributes.

“Then it’s down to him. Of course, having a good team structure really helps any player, but it’s been down to him.

"I’m just delighted he’s getting the recognition he deserves as being one of the top midfield players in the Premier League at the moment. That’s how I feel about him.

“Can he add more to his game? Yes. In and around the final third he can do more because his talent says so. In-game he can do more, he can assist more, maybe score himself a bit more, but I’m not complaining there, he’s been fantastic for us,” Lampard added.

Iwobi to play part as Everton hope to extend winning streak

Last season, the former Arsenal midfielder played a crucial role in Everton’s Premier League survival fight, and has so far, picked up from where he stopped.