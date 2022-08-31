TRANSFERS

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lampard revealed that the time for his former club to do business with him has passed.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline
Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stated the deadline for which he would have considered selling winger Anthony Gordon has now passed.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Chelsea have been considering a £60 million (N29.5 billion) bid for the winger who has now scored in consecutive games for Everton.

Gordon scored in Everton's 1-1 draw with Brentford and repeated the feat in his side's midweek draw with Leeds United, as the Toffees failed, again, to win their first Premier League game of the season.

Anthony Gordon opens scoring for the Toffees
Anthony Gordon opens scoring for the Toffees AFP

After the Leeds result, Lampard said that he was "very confident" Gordon would stay at Goodison Park, adding that the transfer deadline has passed for the English player has passed.

"No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games," Lampard said when asked if he would now consider selling Gordon.

"And with two days now to go [until the transfer window closes], what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony? On a bigger picture than that, he is our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa.

Frank Lampard stated that Anthony Gordon is important to his plans at Goodison Park
Frank Lampard stated that Anthony Gordon is important to his plans at Goodison Park Getty Images

"Clearly, the interest has been there because he's a top player. And that's why we're so keen to keep him."

The transfer window closes for Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs on Thursday, September 1.

With time running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window, it is unknown whether Chelsea would still attempt a move for the 21-year-old.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon.
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon. Pulse Nigeria

The London club lost their second game of the season as Southampton came from a goal down to defeat them 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 23rd minute of the game, but the lead only last for five minutes as the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong another in the added minutes of the first half to nick all three points for the hosts.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France