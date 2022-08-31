Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Chelsea have been considering a £60 million (N29.5 billion) bid for the winger who has now scored in consecutive games for Everton.

Gordon scored in Everton's 1-1 draw with Brentford and repeated the feat in his side's midweek draw with Leeds United, as the Toffees failed, again, to win their first Premier League game of the season.

Gordon transfer deadline has passed

After the Leeds result, Lampard said that he was "very confident" Gordon would stay at Goodison Park, adding that the transfer deadline has passed for the English player has passed.

"No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games," Lampard said when asked if he would now consider selling Gordon.

"And with two days now to go [until the transfer window closes], what good would it do us to do anything with Anthony? On a bigger picture than that, he is our player who we've developed and there's an affiliation with him and the fans and vice versa.

"Clearly, the interest has been there because he's a top player. And that's why we're so keen to keep him."

Chelsea in a race against time

The transfer window closes for Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs on Thursday, September 1.

With time running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window, it is unknown whether Chelsea would still attempt a move for the 21-year-old.

The London club lost their second game of the season as Southampton came from a goal down to defeat them 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium.