Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lampard looks forward to Mourinho League Cup clash

Football Lampard looks forward to Mourinho League Cup clash

Frank Lampard is relishing the chance to pit his wits against former manager Jose Mourinho when Manchester United host Derby in the League Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frank Lampard (left) and then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho pictured together in 2005 play

Frank Lampard (left) and then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho pictured together in 2005

(AFP/File)

Frank Lampard is relishing the chance to pit his wits against former manager Jose Mourinho when Manchester United host Derby in the League Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Lampard, who is in his first management job, watched his Derby side climb into the top six of the Championship with a stylish 3-1 home win against Brentford on Saturday.

Mourinho's United are languishing in seventh in the Premier League after a 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mourinho managed Lampard during two spells in charge of Chelsea and left a lasting effect on the former England midfielder. Mourinho gave Lampard a congratulatory phonecall following the recent birth of his third daughter.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him," said Lampard. "On a personal level, (he is) a manager that was hugely influential on my career twice, but particularly the first time around.

"I respect him completely for that. It will be nice to see him and go up against one of his teams."

He added: "You will find Jose Mourinho players being managers all over the place because he has been so successful in his career."

Lampard expects his Derby side to face a tough test regardless of United's relative struggles this season.

"They're expected to win, quite rightly so with the squad they've amassed there," he said. "It's a challenge for us and we want to go there and do as well as we can."

But Lampard believes his players can perform well in the third-round tie at Old Trafford.

"If we put in the energy and the focus that we have (against Brentford) then we'll make a good account of ourselves," he said.

"What we can't do is go there and walk away at the end of the game and say 'oh, we should have done that, we should have shown more against this team or on this occasion'. We have to give everything."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Football Aubameyang hits out after Gabon make his father national coachbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is among the favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or.
Football Ballon d'Or announces women's and under-21 awards
Claudio Ranieri coached Roma from 2009-11 and has been linked with a return to the club
Football Ranieri coy on Roma link
"Another important victory," said Cristiano Ronaldo after Juve kept their 100 percent record with a 2-0 win over Frosinone.
Football Five things we learned in Serie A
Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot against Brighton
Football Harry Kane admits he has been below par for Tottenham
X
Advertisement