Gossip: Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard named favourite for Norwich City vacant role

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is reportedly leading the race to be named the next manager at Premier League club Norwich City.

Following the sacking of their German coach Daniel Farke, the Canaries have put together a three-man list of possible replacements with former Blues Frank Lampard, Ralph Hasenhüttl of Southampton and recently sacked Aston Villa coach Dean Smith said to have spoken to the club.

Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January
Lampard was sacked as Chelsea's manager back in January after just 18 months at the club. Despite a good first season at the club where he made his name, Lampard left the club ninth on the table, 11 points from the top despite spending £200m in the summer on new signings.

After an abysmal start to the 2021/22 PL season, which has seen the Canaries rooted to the foot of the table and five points away from safety, Farke was dismissed as coach despite guiding the club to their first win of the season, a 1-2 win over fellow promoted outfit Brentford City.

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich
Recent reports on Monday detailed that Norwich City are hopeful of appointing a new manager before the return of club after the international break.

Lampard is expected to hold further talks with the club later this week.

