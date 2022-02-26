Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders

Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF
Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF

Frank Lampard described the decision not to award Everton a late penalty as "incompetence at best" as Manchester City ground out a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Recommended articles

City's first league defeat since October last weekend against Tottenham has reawakened the title race with second-placed Liverpool having a game in hand on the leaders.

Pep Guardiola's men looked set to drop points again until Phil Foden pounced to punish an error from Michael Keane eight minutes from time.

But the drama did not end there as Everton had strong claims for a penalty waived away after a VAR review for a handball by Rodri.

"The decision was incredible," said Lampard. "A mistake is when you have done something wrong and don't have time to think about it. They had two minutes to digest the handball.

"Even if the VAR says not sure, then go have a look. It is incompetence at best, if not that then someone needs to explain what it is."

Lampard's men are now just one point above the relegation zone, but there was hope for the Toffees in a battling performance that pushed the champions all the way.

Before kick-off both sets of players showed solidarity with Ukraine as the eastern European nation is under siege from a Russian invasion.

Ukrainian internationals Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko were named on the bench.

City left-back Zinchenko was moved to tears as his teammates wore tracksuit tops blazoned with the Ukrainian flag and "no war", while Everton players took the field with Ukrainian flags draped around their shoulders.

Once the action got underway, it was hard to tell which was the side going for a fourth league title in five years and the one battling for survival.

"The performance was great," added Lampard. "Everyone in the stadium would have felt the level of performance in so many ways."

Everton's energy forced City onto the back foot, but without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the hosts failed to take advantage.

Jonjoe Kenny sliced their best opening into the side netting before Richarlison fired too close to Brazilian international teammate Ederson.

City rode out the first-half storm and went on to dominate the second without creating many big chances.

Jordan Pickford made double saves to deny firstly Foden and Joao Cancelo and then powerful efforts from Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

However, their defensive resistance was ended by a basic error as Keane failed to connect with Silva's low cross and Foden pounced to tap in from point-blank range.

"I have to admit (it was) really important," said Guardiola on bouncing back to win. "The second half was much better."

Guardiola claimed there was an offside in the build-up to the penalty claim, but City instead got away with the lack of conclusive proof that ball had struck Rodri low enough on the arm to be considered handball.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

  • Alex Iwobi fired blanks against Manchester City as Everton slip into relegation battle (Getty Images)

    Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

  • A sign at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday shows support for Ukraine after the invasion by Russia Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

    Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Recommended articles

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday