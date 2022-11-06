LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal continue collapse under new manager Setien

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal continue their crash under new manager Quique Setien.
The Yellow Submarines were no match for their relegation-threatened visitors.
The Yellow Submarines are still waiting for a first win under Setien after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Real Mallorca.
Nigerian international Chukwueze was in action from start to finish but was caged by the well-drilled Mallorca defense.
The 24-year-old attempted four shots, hit the woodwork once but failed to create a singe chance in 90 minutes.
Chukwueze remains without a goal this season in 12 appearances, with just an assist to his name.
Villarreal continue winless run under Setien
The Yellow Submarines wait for a first win under Setien has been extended by another week after a poor outing on Sunday night.
Villarreal proved to be no match for Mallorca, who came, saw and conquered their host with a solid performance.
Two goals in either half from man of the match, Vedat Muriqi, who also got an assist, and Amath Ndiaye handed the relegation side a comfortable win on the night.
Villarreal dominated the encounter from start to finish but a clinical display from the visitors means Setien will have to wait a while longer for his first win since he replaced Unai Emery.
