LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal continue collapse under new manager Setien

The Yellow Submarines are still waiting for a first win under Setien after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Real Mallorca.

Nigerian international Chukwueze was in action from start to finish but was caged by the well-drilled Mallorca defense.

The 24-year-old attempted four shots, hit the woodwork once but failed to create a singe chance in 90 minutes.

Chukwueze remains without a goal this season in 12 appearances, with just an assist to his name.

Villarreal continue winless run under Setien

The Yellow Submarines wait for a first win under Setien has been extended by another week after a poor outing on Sunday night.

Villarreal proved to be no match for Mallorca, who came, saw and conquered their host with a solid performance.

Two goals in either half from man of the match, Vedat Muriqi, who also got an assist, and Amath Ndiaye handed the relegation side a comfortable win on the night.