LaLiga hosts fans and sports journalists to season finale viewing party in Lagos

The event, which was held at Xovar Lounge in Lekki had dignitaries such as the Chief Economic & Commercial Adviser at the Spanish Embassy, Juan Jose Otamendi Garcia-Jallon, ex Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, celebrities such as Rapper, Reminisce, V.J Adams, and DJ Nana in attendance.

Welcoming guests to the event, the LaLiga Global Network Delegate for Nigeria & Ghana, Desmond Chiji, emphasized the competitiveness of LaLiga: "The season has been remarkable with a lot of breath-taking moments, and not knowing who the champion is until the very last day of the season.

"This shows the competition is as competitive as ever and we will continue to work to make next season even more exciting. We want to thank all our stakeholders, partners whom have been so supportive, and we want to thank the fans for their continued support and we look forward to the 21/22 season."

Garcia-Jallon added that LaLiga is more than just Real Madrid and Barcelona: "I hope everyone has enjoyed the most thrilling LaLiga finale for 40years and the most interesting ending of any European league.

"The fact that Atletico Madrid has won shows that there is more to Spanish football than Real Madrid or Barcelona. Now that the competition has finished. I cannot wait for the start of the 2021-22 season."