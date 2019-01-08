The Los Angeles Lakers ended their losing streak without ﻿star player LeBron James﻿ by beating the Dallas Mavericks 107-97 in an NBA encounter played on Tuesday, January 8.

The Lakers were on a two game losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks since LeBron suffered a groin injury.

Brandon Ingram put in a dominant performance to lead the Lakers in LeBron’s absence dropping 29 points.

Lonzo Ball provided good backup as the Lakers [NBA]

With help from Lonzo Ball adding 21 points, Josh Hart 14 points, 12 rebounds, while rookie Mavericks Luka Doncic dropped 27 points.

NBA results

Damian Lillard led the Portland TrailBlazers t o a 111-101 win against New York Knicks, while the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 111-95.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 114-102, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzles 114-95.

James Harden dropped 32 points and 14 assists as the Houston Rockets beat the Denver Nuggets 125-113, while the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-95, with the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Spurs 119-107.