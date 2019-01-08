The Los Angeles Lakers ended their losing streak without ﻿star player LeBron James﻿ by beating the Dallas Mavericks 107-97 in an NBA encounter played on Tuesday, January 8.

The Lakers were on a two game losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks since LeBron suffered a groin injury.

Brandon Ingram put in a dominant performance to lead the Lakers in LeBron’s absence dropping 29 points.

With help from Lonzo Ball adding 21 points, Josh Hart 14 points, 12 rebounds, while rookie Mavericks Luka Doncic dropped 27 points.

NBA results

Damian Lillard led the Portland TrailBlazers t o a 111-101 win against New York Knicks, while the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 111-95.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 114-102, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzles 114-95.

James Harden dropped 32 points and 14 assists as the Houston Rockets beat the Denver Nuggets 125-113, while the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-95, with the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Spurs 119-107.