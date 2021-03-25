Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu showed that he is a real football follower with his conversations with Super Eagles players at a dinner at the State House on Wednesday, March 24.

Sanwo-Olu held a reception for the players who are in Lagos in preparation for their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Governor Sanwo-Olu straight-away engaged the players in football banter, proving that he follows the game.

He congratulated Kelechi Iheanacho on his recent form and his Premier League hattrick and spoke to Victor Osimhen about his scuffle in his weekend game for Napoli against Roma.

Osimhen was a second-half substitute in that game, and straight-away, he was involved in two scuffles that earned him a yellow card.

Sanwo-Olu, during the reception, quizzed the striker about that situation and spoke about how Wilfred Ndidi assisted Iheanacho for this third goal against Sheffield United on Sunday, March 14.

“We held a reception for our dear Super Eagles at the State House in Lagos as they prepare for their AFCON Qualifiers,” the Governor said on Twitter.

“Football is a national treasure for us as Nigerians and Lagos has historically favoured the Super Eagles so we wished them well with prayers and good cheer.”

The governor was presented with a Super Eagles jersey signed by all the players available in camp.

“It was a great honour to be hosted by the Lagos State government led by @jidesanwoolu. We don't take it for granted in any way. We appreciate you greatly,” Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa said.

For the first time in 20 years, the Super Eagles play a game in Lagos when they take on Lesotho in their final AFCON qualifier on Tuesday, March 30.