La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Barcelona mnager, Xavi has said he would welcome Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou with open arms if he desires a return. The Barca boss also insisted that his former team-mate remains the best footballer on the planet.

"If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn't like to train him? Any of the greats. In France, Mbappe for example. Neymar, Messi, I would like them a lot.''

Would Messi want to return to Barcelona?

As things stand, it seems very unlikely that Messi would be willing to return to Barcelona. There have been very strong reports that Messi and MLS team Inter-Miami are close to an agreement that will see the legendary Argentine forward move to the United States.

The MLS franchise is co-owned by David Beckham and the relationship between England captain and Messi has grown over the years.

