La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Xavi has revealed his desire to coach Lionel Messi at Barcelona and claimed that the Argentina star is still the best player in the World

Barcelona coach Xavi would like to have Lionel Messi back at the club
Barcelona mnager, Xavi has said he would welcome Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou with open arms if he desires a return. The Barca boss also insisted that his former team-mate remains the best footballer on the planet.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez
"If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn't like to train him? Any of the greats. In France, Mbappe for example. Neymar, Messi, I would like them a lot.''

As things stand, it seems very unlikely that Messi would be willing to return to Barcelona. There have been very strong reports that Messi and MLS team Inter-Miami are close to an agreement that will see the legendary Argentine forward move to the United States.

The MLS franchise is co-owned by David Beckham and the relationship between England captain and Messi has grown over the years.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina
The thought of Messi returning to Barcelona is certainly an appealing prospect, especially to Barcelona fans who have been yearning for his return since he left. His recent performances for PSG in France have added salt to the wound of Barcelona fans. While it would be a fairy tale return, it is highly unlikely.

