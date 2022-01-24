La Liga: Standout storylines from the weekend

Gameweek 22 produced 27 goals, an average of 2.7 per game, with only one encounter (Real Sociedad vs Getafe) ending goalless.

With Spain’s top division to return in February, we highlight striking themes from the concluded round of games.

Sevilla are letting Real off the hook in the title race

For a side that gives little away at the back, Sevilla will be disappointed to have conceded three times in their last two games, playing out draws with Valencia and Celta Vigo.

If a narrow-minded view is taken, the latest — a 2-2 draw at home to Celta— particularly hurts owing to Real Madrid’s dropped points at home to 15th-placed Elche.

Having been level on points with Carlo Ancelotti’s side, successive draws mean the Andalusians sit four points adrift of Los Blancos.

Pulse Nigeria

Be that as it may, the fightback from 2-0 down against Celta means their latest stalemate has to go down as a point gained rather than two dropped.

Julen Lopetegui’s troops found themselves behind following the concession of two first-half goals in the space of three minutes, leaving them at the risk of losing their first home game against Celta since September 2015.

Second-half strikes from Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres — incidentally within three minutes — meant they extended their unbeaten La Liga record at Ramon Sánchez Pizjuan to 13 games.

So long Real keep dropping points, Sevilla can dream of a first Liga title since 1946, but they need to return to their stingy best defensively.

Atletico thrill in rip-roaring half-hour turnaround

Depending on whose side you are on, Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 win over Valencia will either go down as a Diego Simeone masterclass or typical Jose Bordalas surfacing for the visitors.

Los Che had thrived at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring twice and frustrating the hosts to open a two-goal lead at the interlude, with goals from Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro.

However, Bordalas’ team stopped playing, preferring to contain and soak pressure without a plan in transition when they regained possession.

AFP

Simeone made a host of substitutions in the opening 15 minutes after the break to turn the game on its head and Valencia — in part shackled by their manager’s approach — had no answers.

The Madrid outfit’s second-half possession was 72 percent, significantly up from 57% in the opening 45 minutes and they outshot Valencia 11-0 after half-time.

Matheus Cunha halved the deficit just after the hour and it stayed that way until two goals from Angel Correa and Mario Hermoso in second-half stoppage time completed the turnaround.

The result extends Atleti’s unbeaten La Liga run against Los Che which now stands at 15 games and keeps the Madrid outfit in fourth place.

Ugly Barcelona claim important points at Alaves

In truth, this was far from a great game from either side, although Alaves’ improved showing after the break ought to be recognised.

AFP

Barca had seen Atletico open a four-point gap for the battle for the final Champions League spot the previous day, so success at the 19th-placed side was imperative.

They had to wait 87 minutes for a breakthrough, though, with Frenkie de Jong netting the game’s only goal with three minutes of normal time to play.