La Liga to be renamed from 2023 after signing 5 year deal

EA Sports will be the company that will name La Liga from the 2023/24 season, and for the next five years.

The agreement will see the leading video game distribution company for PC, consoles and mobile phones pay close to 30 million a year, in addition to the 30 that it already contributed from the current sponsorship, for Santander's 17, thus achieving LaLiga a capital boost for its growth both in Spain and abroad.

EA Sports are the creators of the most famous sports video game in history, FIFA, which will from this season, be called EA Sports FC.

What does this mean?

According to MARCA, the agreement will mean that the 2022/23 Spanish season will be the last edition called 'La Liga Santander'.

La Liga president Javier Tebas was convinced that they could grow the Spanish championship even more which was why from the beginning of 2022, they began to look for a replacement to get more profitability.

La Liga was clear from the onset that any main sponsor they would give their naming rights, had to be from the technology sector.

The agreement between La Liga and EA Sports is based on five pillars: technology, digital, content, grassroots sport and branding, and the ambition of the agreement are to revolutionize the way of interacting with fans and consuming content.

The idea is that the alliance goes far beyond naming, trying to generate synergies between the virtual and real world that will go far beyond what can be imagined.

In addition to the name change, logos, graphics and fonts will all also be changed.