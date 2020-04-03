La Liga players Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Koke and Joaquín were among the stars that led the LaLigaSantander Fest on Saturday, March 28, 2020, which drew 50 million viewers and €1m and 1 million masks which were raised for the fight against COVID-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The macro-concert was organised by LaLiga and their other sponsors and featured a group of musicians and footballers.

From their homes, these stars helped raised €1,003,532 after receiving transfers from other banks and payments made with international cards.

The donations which were made from all over the world will go, through the Santander Bank Foundation, to the purchase of materials to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That sum will be used to acquire 115 non-invasive respirators, 1,435,000 high-risk masks (including the million donated by Santander Bank) 12,595 disposable sterile protective suits and 500,000 vinyl protective gloves

All of these supplies will be put to use in line with the government's medical priorities in a coordinated effort with the High Council for Sport (CSD).

The fest was broadcast live in 182 countries and registered a potential audience of more than 50 million viewers.

Almost 50 international broadcasters offered coverage of the macro-concert, which was aired by Movistar and GOL Television in Spain and was also available via LaLiga and Santander Bank's social media channels, as well as on the league’s OTT platform LaLigaSportsTV. Meanwhile, more than 70 social media accounts and as many media outlets from across the world shared the live broadcast.

Eva Gonzalez and Toni Aguilar acted as the hosts of a concert that brought together more than 30 top artists: Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Carmona, Antonio José, Antonio Orozco, Ainhoa Arteta, Beret, Cami, Danna Paola, David Bisbal, Diogo Piçarra, El Arrebato, J Balvin, José Mercé, Juanes, Juan Magan, Lang Lang, Lola Índigo, Lucas Vidal, Luciano Pereyra, Luis Fonsi, Manuel Carrasco, Miriam Rodríguez, Mon Laferte, Morat, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, Raphael, Rosario, Sebastián Yatra, Taburete, Tini and Vanesa Martín. All of them were team up with LaLiga Santander players as they took centre stage for the four-hour-long festival.

Throughout the concert, the players and musicians, who joined forces for the first time as they performed from their respective homes, encouraged all of the viewers to make donations and stay at home for the duration of the current quarantine measures.

‘LaLigaSantander Fest’ in addition to raising funds to beat COVID-19, has become an unprecedented and historic virtual event.