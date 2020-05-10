La Liga was among the leagues suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but talks are ongoing to resume the league as lockdown eases down.

Clubs in the top-two divisions in Spanish football have already returned to training following approval from the Spanish Ministry of Health and medical tests carried out by club staff.

The return of competitive football is a step closer, and many figures from around the game are excited at the prospect of the ball starting to roll again and have spoken out in support.

The likes of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić and Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez are some of the players that are in support of the league coming back.

“I think it is time for those of us who are involved in football to take a step forward,” Rakitić explained in an interview with Spanish newspaper MARCA.

“Socially, we must take a step, to be able to entertain people with what they like and help people stop thinking all about viruses and disease.”

Real Madrid captain Ramos this week made clear his desire to return to playing speaking with Real Madrid TV.

“We must listen to the instructions from the Spanish Ministry of Health. I can’t wait to get back playing and competing. To play in LaLiga, the Champions League, and for the competitions to be finished… as long as there is no risk of contagion.”

Teammate Vázquez echoed that point about football being able to take people’s minds off the tragedy associated with the coronavirus.

He told The Guardian: “If we can play, with the right safety measures, we’d all love to complete the season. It would be good for people, for society. For two hours you’re not just thinking only about this. Football brings happiness.”

As Villarreal coach Javi Calleja told El Periódico Mediterráneo: “Football can give people hope that this will finish soon, and it means people will be able to have some happiness and entertainment in their homes.”

Professional football in Spain has been shown to account for 1.37% of the country’s entire GDP, according to an independent study carried out by PwC. This point was raised by Elche CF CEO Patricia Rodríguez Barrios as she tackled the issue in a social media post.

“The football industry is often put down by other industries and workers, who think that we’re all privileged millionaires who only work on the day of a match,” she said.

“No special treatment has been asked for. We’re only asking to be treated the same as other industries and to be allowed to work.”

Other club directors have also called for football to be allowed to return.

“My first concern is health, which is the most important, but I’m also concerned about the economic stability of the clubs,” Sevilla FC sporting director Monchi told national TV broadcaster TVE.

“I think we need to finish the league season and I don’t think there is any club not wanting it played,” added Villarreal CF president Fernando Roig on COPE.

LaLiga is overseeing a carefully calculated protocol to ensure that football can return and that the 2019/20 season can be completed.

As LaLiga president Javier Tebas has explained: “People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart LaLiga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 2019/20 season this summer. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love.”