La Liga: Nigerians to watch out for during the 2021-22 season

This means things will be different and it will give chance for others to make headlines. Pulse delves into the Nigerians that can do this.

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal

The 22-year-old wide man had another fine season with the Yellow Submarines where he was involved with the first team, game and after game. Compared to the 2019-20 season where Chukwueze made 37 outings in the Spanish top-flight, he made only 28 appearances in 2020-21 due to groin and hamstring injuries suffered at the start of the year and end of the season

Chukwueze has been on the road to recovery since then but it didn’t rob him off of a good season that saw him have a hand in 13 goals (5 goals, 8 assists) which is his most productive output for Villarreal till date. On top of that, he claimed an Europa League winners medal after Villarreal saw of Manchester United. Chukwueze didn’t play, but he will be remembered for his assist for Manu Trigueros’ goal in the 2-1 first leg semi-final win over Arsenal.

Chukwueze has been rumoured to be on the radar of several clubs that include Lille, Everton and Liverpool. While the Nigerian remains at the Estadio de la Ceramica, we can expect to see him shine again once he gets back to fitness for the new season.

Ramon Azeez – Granada

The Future Pro Academy graduate joined the Nazaries from Spanish Segunda Division outfit Lugo in the summer of 2019 and settled in immediately. He is largely remembered for his goal in a 2-0 win against Barcelona on September 21, 2021 which sent the Andalusians top of the table.

Azeez would go on to play 25 times in La Liga that season as Granada ultimately finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League. Azeez found less game time the season after, playing just twice in the opening three games before going out on loan to Segunda side Cartagena for the second half of the season where he featured 16 times.

Granada ended their season in ninth place and reached the Europa League quarterfinals where they lost 4-0 on aggregate.

Though it looks like Azeez is now on the fringes of Granada with a year still left on his contract, he can do all in his power to fight his way back to playing top-flight football and being a regular player in the first team.

----

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

-----