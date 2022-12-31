ADVERTISEMENT

La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

After La Liga President Javier Tebas asked Vinicius to get better informed about the league’s efforts on racism, the league has now released a statement about the abuse suffered by the Real Madrid forward

Real Madrid’s Vinicius was the subject of racist taunts against Real Valladolid
La Liga have released a statement detailing steps that have been taken and steps that will be taken to ensure that Vinicius’ abusers will be brought to justice after the Real Madrid forward went to social media to lament the abuse he suffered during Madrid’s game against Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid’s Vincius Jr’s return to club football was marred by racist abuse that he suffered during the club’s 2-0 win away to Real Valladolid.

The Brazilian forward then tweeted a complaint, fingering the Spanish league governing body for their lack of action against the racists that taunted him during Madrid’s return to action.

He said “Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga continues to do nothing...

Vinicius was the victim of racist taunts in Real Madrid’s match at Real Valladolid
“I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid.

“In the end it's MY fault. 🤙🏿”

The only initial response by an official of La Liga was made by the league’s president Javier Tebas who responded to Vinicius asking him to get better information about La Liga’s efforts against racism, which he says has been going on for years.

La Liga has now responded to Vinicius in an official statement where they stated that they had already started taking action before Vinicius brought the events of the Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid game to social media.

Vinicius scored the only goal when Real Madrid won their 14th UCL title in May 2022
They claim in their statement released via Mundo Deportivo that the fan who made the taunts has been identified and the incident reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s office.

“Before the publication of Vinicius Jr, a Real Madrid player, on his social networks, making a comment in which he alludes to the lack of action measures on the part of La Liga in the fight against racism, La Liga has detected racist insults from someone, from the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social networks.

“These events will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office.”

It remains to be seen the final outcome of the proceedings against the fan, but it would certainly be splendid if finally some of the people behind racist taunts in football’s major leagues finally get more than a slap on the wrist.

