La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

Real Madrid’s Vincius Jr’s return to club football was marred by racist abuse that he suffered during the club’s 2-0 win away to Real Valladolid.

“La Liga continues to do nothing”

The Brazilian forward then tweeted a complaint, fingering the Spanish league governing body for their lack of action against the racists that taunted him during Madrid’s return to action.

He said “Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga continues to do nothing...

“I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid.

“In the end it's MY fault. 🤙🏿”

The only initial response by an official of La Liga was made by the league’s president Javier Tebas who responded to Vinicius asking him to get better information about La Liga’s efforts against racism, which he says has been going on for years.

La Liga’s official response via a press statement

La Liga has now responded to Vinicius in an official statement where they stated that they had already started taking action before Vinicius brought the events of the Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid game to social media.

They claim in their statement released via Mundo Deportivo that the fan who made the taunts has been identified and the incident reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s office.

“Before the publication of Vinicius Jr, a Real Madrid player, on his social networks, making a comment in which he alludes to the lack of action measures on the part of La Liga in the fight against racism, La Liga has detected racist insults from someone, from the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social networks.

“These events will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office.”