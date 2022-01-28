La Liga clubs receive €400m in first tranche of €1.9bn agreement with CVC Investment Fund

Clubs in the Spanish top-flight can now access the money and commence their implementation of projects targeted at boosting their modernisation to the benefit of the clubs' fans, La Liga's worldwide perception, and the Spanish sports industry as a whole.

La Liga confirmed the disbursement of the €400m payment on Thursday, January 20 through a communiqué

The communiqué confirmed that 90% of the club sides in La Liga are in support of the Boost La Liga project which has its overarching aim of achieving global growth for the Spanish La Liga.

The communiqué read in part: "The clubs can now start implementing the development plans that have previously been submitted to La Liga and which will allow them to speed up their modernisation."

The communique also highlighted that clubs would be allowed to use only 15% of the monies allocated to them to buy new players and another 15% to pay off their debts.

"The plans developed by clubs had to allocate 70% of the investment to infrastructure, international development, brand and product development, communication strategy, innovation and technology plans, and a content development plan for digital platforms and social networks, with up to an additional 15% available for player registration, and the remaining 15% for financial debt," the communique clarified.