La Liga celebrates 5 years of breaking into int'l markets, becomes most-followed league in Europe

The 'La Liga Global Network' as it was tagged was launched in 2017 and it celebrated its fifth anniversary at an event held in Madrid on Monday, January 17, 2022.

At the anniversary press conference, the La Liga Executive Director Oscar Mayo was on hand to recount the giant strides the league has made in its internationalisation journey over the past five years.

Mayo stated that he was proud that the internationalisation drive had taken the 'entertainment and emotion' of the Spanish La Liga to more fans all over the world.

Mayo said: “Five years ago, we embarked on an ambitious mission to bring the entertainment and emotion of La Liga to more fans around the world and to help grow football as a sport everywhere.

"We are very proud that La Liga and its main protagonists, clubs, players, coaches, are closer today to more people around the world than ever before. That said, this is just the beginning, together with clubs and with the support of our new partner CVC we will give our international efforts a massive boost.”

The internationalisation mission has also seen La Liga garner 146 million followers across the world, making it the most followed competition across the five major European leagues.

During this time, the La Liga brand has also achieved footprints in more than 90 countries, dishing out regular content in more than 20 languages through 17 different social media platforms.

Mayo stated that the Network's goal is to make the La Liga everyone's second favourite league, after their own national league.

He explained: "When it comes to football fans outside of Spain, we always say that we would like to be everyone´s second most popular league, after their local league. National leagues are the true engine of football and that’s why La Liga is sharing the recipe of its own success with leagues, federations and clubs around the world."

The La Liga Executive Director promised to continue to improve the entertainment and the viewing experience that fans of the league derive from it.

“We are on an exciting journey to entertain people around the globe. We will continue to make bold bets to bring Spanish football fans everywhere great entertainment and to introduce our competition to more people everywhere. We’re really just starting,” Mayo concluded.