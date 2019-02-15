La Liga on Wednesday, February 11 brought the feeling of the various Spanish derbies to Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of their efforts to make La Liga more popular with Nigerians, the league’s representatives in Nigeria brought the derbies feels to Nigeria.

At the Oniru Private Beach in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, a Pulse Sports journalist was among a select group of diverse Nigerian media that were treated to a vibrant La Liga Derbies’ event.

The event was to enlighten the Nigerian media on the tradition, history, and culture of La Liga derbies being played in the second half of the season- the Madrid Derbi between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid; the El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis; the Valencian Derbi between Valencia and Levante; the Basque Derbi between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao; and the Catalan Derbi between Barcelona and RCD Espanyol.

“We saw this an opportunity to present the various major Derbies coming up in LaLiga to the Nigerian media, in a bid to educate them on the passion and culture of each derby. We found that many people only know about the El Clasico as a big game in La Liga, and El Clasico is not even a Derby,” Managing Director La Liga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio said at the event.

The media, divided into groups were given lectures on the history and culture of this season’s La Liga derbies.

Even local delicacies from the regions were available for journalists to sample.

The La Liga Derbies’ event is part of La Liga continued efforts to connect more Nigerians to the league.

Since opening their office in Nigeria, La Liga have partnered with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for several initiatives like the NPFL U15 competition and coaching clinic for NPFL coaches.