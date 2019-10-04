The new ambassadors were hosted to a welcome event in Madrid where they officially joined the 20-odd ambassadors already representing La Liga around the world: Fernando Sanz, Gaizka Mendieta, Fernando Morientes, Carles Puyol, Ismael Urzaiz, David Albelda, Fernando Redondo, César Sánchez, Frédéric Kanouté, Milinko Pantic, Diego Forlán, Marcos Senna, Luis García, Carlos Valderrama, Julio Baptista, Samuel Eto’o, Xabi Prieto and Robert Pirès.

President of La Liga Javier Tebas, director of marketing and international development Oscar Mayo and director of institutional relations Fernando Sanz, gave a warm welcome to the new members of La Liga Santander Ambassadors and the sponsors representing our brand and transmitting the values of the competition across the globe.

Guti, Hierro, Denilson and Lombi, along with the rest of the Ambassadors, will work with La Liga to further its internationalisation, promote and uphold its values in every corner of the globe, share their experiences as La Liga players, and contribute their knowledge and experience in other strategic markets for the organisation, as well as adding incalculable value to the La Liga brand.

These iconic figures from Spanish football have displayed values such as authenticity, responsibility, development, transparency, integrity, teamwork and self-improvement throughout their careers and it is for this reason that LaLiga has decided to partner with them and project their international image during this new and exciting sixth season of La Liga Santander Ambassadors.