Rio Ferdinand has tipped French star Kylian Mbappe to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the next big star in Football.

Still just 19-year-old Mbappe was one of the outstanding performers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The ParisSaint-Germain forward was crowned the young player of the tournament after he scored four goals in total.

Kylian Mbappe stats

Speaking after the game between Croatia and France, Ferdinand was full of praise for the youngster who he revealed is one that can challenge Ronaldo and Messi to the top individual awards.

He said, "He is the guy who will be standing up on that Ballon d'Or podium in years to come. Easy.

"There is already maturity beyond his years, hope my old club are chasing him. He has that connection with Paul Pogba too."

Mbappe who became the second youngest goal scorer in a World Cup final against Croatia was also tipped by former German coach and player Jurgen Klinsmann.

The Football legend tipped Mbappe to now go on and rival Ronaldo and Messi as the World's biggest superstar.

He said, "There is so much to come down the road.

"He is shaking up the market. With Ronaldo moving [to Juventus] and [Paris St-Germain's] Neymar being linked with other clubs, where is it finishing with this kid?"

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the World Player of the Year awards in recent season and Mbappe will face serious competition from other superstars such as teammate Neymar Jr if he is to dethrone the football greats.