Kylian Mbappe to donate his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity

The Paris Saint-Germain star will be donating the earnings a charity that provides sports activities to disabled children.

Kylian Mbappe play

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy.

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

France youngster Kylian Mbappe is giving away his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity according to several reports.

Mbappe starred for France in their 2018 World Cup-winning campaign, scoring four goals in seven goals.

Mbappe at 2018 World Cup

The 19-year-old earned about $500,00- $22,500 for each of France’s seven matches, plus a title-winning bonus of around $ 350,000.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe is partnering with a charity organisation that provides sports activities to disabled children (Getty Images)

 

Instead of lunging the money on himself, the Paris Saint-Germain star will be donating the earnings to Premiers de Cordee, a charity that provides sports activities to disabled children.

According to according to Le Parisien, Mbappe partnered with the charity organisation in 2017.

We were made aware by the entourage of the player and his family a few days ago,Sebastian Ruffin, Premiers de Cordee’s general manager told Le Parisien.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe scored four goals and was voted Young Player of the 2018 World Cup (AFP)

 

We do not want to come forward, because the bonus would be paid only in case of qualification of the Blues in the quarterfinals, but we are very touched by the approach of Kylian. This is a very personal approach made by the player: We never ask for financial help from our sponsors.”

Mbappe was voted the Young Player of the 2018 World Cup after his impressive performances especially in the 4-3 win over Argentina in the round of 16 where he scored a brace and in the final against Croatia where he netted once.

