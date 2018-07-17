Kylian Mbappe to donate his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity

news

France youngster Kylian Mbappe is giving away his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity according to several reports.

Mbappe starred for France in their 2018 World Cup-winning campaign , scoring four goals in seven goals.

Mbappe at 2018 World Cup

The 19-year-old earned about $500,00- $22,500 for each of France’s seven matches, plus a title-winning bonus of around $ 350,000.

Instead of lunging the money on himself, the Paris Saint-Germain star will be donating the earnings to Premiers de Cordee, a charity that provides sports activities to disabled children.

According to according to Le Parisien, Mbappe partnered with the charity organisation in 2017.

“We were made aware by the entourage of the player and his family a few days ago,” Sebastian Ruffin, Premiers de Cordee’s general manager told Le Parisien.

“We do not want to come forward, because the bonus would be paid only in case of qualification of the Blues in the quarterfinals, but we are very touched by the approach of Kylian. This is a very personal approach made by the player: We never ask for financial help from our sponsors.”