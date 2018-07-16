Kylian Mbappe says he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain

news

Just after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, Kylian Mbappe seems to have shut down all transfer rumours insisting that he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe 2018 World Cup campaign

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the rumours had intensified especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.

The 19-year-old has, however, come out to say that he will be staying with the French champions.

"I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them," Mbappe told reporters after he won the World Cup with France following their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final played on Sunday, July 15.

"I am at the beginning of my career."

Mbappe shone at the just concluded World Cup where he scored three goals and got the award as the Younger Player of the Tournament.

The forward joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 after a breakthrough season with Monaco.

In his first season with Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 21 goals and won three trophies, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.