Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kylian Mbappe says he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe World Cup winner says he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup and got the Young Player of the Year award.

  • Published:
Kylian Mbappe play

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy.

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Just after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, Kylian Mbappe seems to have shut down all transfer rumours insisting that he’s staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe 2018 World Cup campaign

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the rumours had intensified especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.

The 19-year-old has, however, come out to say that he will be staying with the French champions.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe had a strong World Cup campaign where he scored four goals (Getty Images)

 

"I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them," Mbappe told reporters after he won the World Cup with France following their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final played on Sunday, July 15.

"I am at the beginning of my career."  

Mbappe shone at the just concluded World Cup where he scored three goals and got the award as the Younger Player of the Tournament.

The forward joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 after a breakthrough season with Monaco.

In his first season with Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 21 goals and won three trophies, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Football France World Cup win 'as beautiful' as 1998 victory for Deschamps
World Cup 2018 Ferdinand tips Mbappe to take over from Ronaldo and Messi
World Cup 2018 France beat Croatia 4-2 to win title
Football France beat Croatia to win second World Cup as Pogba, Mbappe star
World Cup 2018 Modric wins Golden Ball, Mbappe young player award
World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from France's World Cup final win
Football What France's heroes said after World Cup triumph
Football France set for heroes' welcome after thrilling World Cup win
Football World Cup 'just the beginning' for Mbappe-led France

Football

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gives the thumbs up to Juventus fans before signing a four-year contract with the Italian giants
Football Ronaldo greets Juve fans, sparks Champions League dreams
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the World Cup trophy
Football France set for heroes' welcome after thrilling World Cup win
People took pictures of the new sign reading "On a deux etoiles" ("We have two stars") at Etoile metro station
Football Paris renames metro stations to honour World Cup stars
France players lift the World Cup
Football AFP's team of the World Cup