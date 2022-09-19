Kylian Mbappe refuses to take part in a photoshoot for the French national team

It is understood that his decision to stay away from the photoshoot is because the French superstar forward is seeking more control over his image rights.

The French national team photoshoots are scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, with major sponsors which is where Mbappe's reservations lie as he is reportedly uncomfortable with representing betting companies and fast food brands.

Kylian Mbappe says no

Mbappe had previously been involved in similar image rights controversies in the past having initiated a boycott of certain sponsors of Les Bleus back in March for the same reasons.

His decision comes after reports that the FFF did not intend to change the image rights agreement with national team players, as reported by GFFN.

AFP

The forward released a statement via AFP indicating that he and his team lamented the fact that an agreement had not been found in the build-up to the World Cup, despite indicating in the last few months that he wanted a renegotiation.

Mbappé and his entourage notably feel that certain players’ image are used more often than others, and also want French national team players to have some agency over the brands their names are associated with.

AFP