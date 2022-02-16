Mbappe shatters Madrid hearts again with latest transfer update after 94th-minute winner

The French international was on target for PSG on Tuesday night, netting the only goal of the game in the 94th minute to swing the tie in favour of the Parisians.

In an interview with Movistar after the match, the 23-year-old forward delivered another piece of heartbreaking news to the Los Blancos, stating that he has not decided on his future yet.

AFP

“I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world," Mbappe said.

There have been rumours that former Monaco forward has agreed to a pre-contract to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer when his contract with PSG expires.

However, Mbappe refuted those claims as well as insinuations that the Champions League Round-of-16 fixtures would serve as an audition for his move to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe reiterated: “This game to influence my future? No - I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season."

AFP

The World Cup-winning forward was the star of the night, ensuring that Mauricio Pochettino's side go into the second leg with an advantage despite numerous missed chances in the game against Real Madrid.

Mbappe's running and skill were too much for the Madrid defence to handle with Dani Carvajal bringing down the French forward in the 61st minute for a penalty but Lionel Messi missed from the spot.