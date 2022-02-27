Mbappe targets 44 more goals this season in pursuit of an incredible PSG record

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe is now the joint-second highest goalscorer in PSG history with 156 goals, level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Kylian Mbappe has recorded a staggering 22 goals and 16 assists already this season
Kylian Mbappe has recorded a staggering 22 goals and 16 assists already this season

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has his sights set on becoming the highest goalscorer in the history of the club in the nearest future.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old forward took one step closer to his aim on Saturday when he netted a brace against Saint-Etienne to make him the joint second-highest goalscorer alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mbappe's goals in the 3-1 victory were his 155th and 156th goals for the capital club, equalling Ibrahimovic's 156 goals but 44 goals short of the club record, Edinson Cavani's 200 goals.

However, Mbappe is not deterred by the challenge as he revealed when speaking with PSG TV after Saturday's match at the Parc des Princes.

"My 156th goal? It's incredibly special. I think that having the opportunity to be able to equal the record of a player like Ibrahimovic is fantastic," Mbappe said.

Ibrahimovic scored 156 goals and laid on 61 assists during a four-year spell at the capital club.
Ibrahimovic scored 156 goals and laid on 61 assists during a four-year spell at the capital club. ece-auto-gen

"We all know what he did here, so it means that we are playing with high standards. And being able to score at the Parc des Princes and to equal the record here is particularly special.

"Here, at home, in front of the supporters, who have always supported us, so we are very happy to have this moment."

The French international noted that he is open to being the 'best scorer in the history of PSG', stating that it would be no mean feat to achieve.

Mbappe stated: "Of course there is still Cavani [ahead in the PSG top scorer rankings]. We'll see how it goes. Being the best scorer in the history of PSG, you can't spit on it.

Kylian Mbappe holds off Mahdi Camara in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne
Kylian Mbappe holds off Mahdi Camara in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne AFP

"We'll see what happens. We have important times ahead of us and we all want to head in the same direction."

Mbappe might have only the remainder of the 2021/22 season to reach 200 goals for PSG with his contract expiring in June.

The 23-year-old is being courted by Real Madrid while the Ligue 1 giants have reportedly offered him a contract worth £500,000 per week to stay at the Parc des Princes

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Chelsea v Liverpool 2012 FA Cup final

    What happened the last time Liverpool and Chelsea met in a Cup final?

  • .

    Abramovich breaks silence, but what does Russia's extended invasion of Ukraine mean for Chelsea?

  • Kylian Mbappe has recorded a staggering 22 goals and 16 assists already this season

    Mbappe targets 44 more goals this season in pursuit of an incredible PSG record

Recommended articles

What happened the last time Liverpool and Chelsea met in a Cup final?

What happened the last time Liverpool and Chelsea met in a Cup final?

Abramovich breaks silence, but what does Russia's extended invasion of Ukraine mean for Chelsea?

Abramovich breaks silence, but what does Russia's extended invasion of Ukraine mean for Chelsea?

Mbappe targets 44 more goals this season in pursuit of an incredible PSG record

Mbappe targets 44 more goals this season in pursuit of an incredible PSG record

Vela treble sparks LA, Charlotte struggle

Vela treble sparks LA, Charlotte struggle

Sundowns sub Morena sinks holders Ahly in CAF Champions League

Sundowns sub Morena sinks holders Ahly in CAF Champions League

Marcelo Bielsa leaves Leeds, former RB Leipzig coach set to takeover

Marcelo Bielsa leaves Leeds, former RB Leipzig coach set to takeover

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli