Mbappe targets 44 more goals this season in pursuit of an incredible PSG record

The 23-year-old forward took one step closer to his aim on Saturday when he netted a brace against Saint-Etienne to make him the joint second-highest goalscorer alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mbappe's goals in the 3-1 victory were his 155th and 156th goals for the capital club, equalling Ibrahimovic's 156 goals but 44 goals short of the club record, Edinson Cavani's 200 goals.

Being level with Ibrahimovic is 'fantastic' - Mbappe

However, Mbappe is not deterred by the challenge as he revealed when speaking with PSG TV after Saturday's match at the Parc des Princes.

"My 156th goal? It's incredibly special. I think that having the opportunity to be able to equal the record of a player like Ibrahimovic is fantastic," Mbappe said.

"We all know what he did here, so it means that we are playing with high standards. And being able to score at the Parc des Princes and to equal the record here is particularly special.

"Here, at home, in front of the supporters, who have always supported us, so we are very happy to have this moment."

Mbappe reveres being PSG's highest goal-scorer

The French international noted that he is open to being the 'best scorer in the history of PSG', stating that it would be no mean feat to achieve.

Mbappe stated: "Of course there is still Cavani [ahead in the PSG top scorer rankings]. We'll see how it goes. Being the best scorer in the history of PSG, you can't spit on it.

"We'll see what happens. We have important times ahead of us and we all want to head in the same direction."

Mbappe might have only the remainder of the 2021/22 season to reach 200 goals for PSG with his contract expiring in June.